Jackie Chan breaks internet with 'FAKE' daughter in stunt clip

The scene is from a Jackie Chan film 'Ride On' released in 2023

Jackie Chan's recent clip with her apparent daughter witnessing his cinematic journey, death-defying stunts, and severe injuries has broken the internet.

However, the reality is surprising and shocking, too.

Surprisingly, the video is from a scene in a 2023's Ride On movie, which featured the actress Liu Haocun, who many mistook for his daughter.

Now for the shocking part.

Previously several media outlets also reported that the legendary star had cast out his daughter due to her sexuality.

One Twitter user succinctly explained, "Jackie Chan disowned his real daughter, Etta Ng Chok-Lam, in 2017 for being a lesbian."



After shelving the relationship, the 69-year-old's daughter was forced into poverty as she reportedly lives in Canada with her wife.

In 2016, Chok-Lam shared her abject conditions on YouTube, adding that her parents alleged homophobia left them (her now-wife included) with no home.



The news portal 8days published the photos of her queuing at a soup kitchen in Canada in October 2018.

On the contrary, Chok-Lam, the better half, Andi Autumn, quashed the poverty rumors on Weibo, a Chinese social media site, and added that their life together was "blissful."

The tryst birthed Chok-Lam, in the period when the Oscar winner was married to his Taiwanese actress Joan Lin in 1982.

Following this, the star also admitted his mistake publicly in a press conference, adding he was no angel and had caved into temptation.

Besides his estranged daughter, Chan also has a son named Jaycee Chan with Lin.

