Prince William’s position after King Charles’ Scottish Coronation laid bare

Prince William is readying himself for his future royal duties as his father King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland at the coronation service held at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Along with the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, the Prince William was next to him the entire time along with his wife Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

The event comes two months after Charles, 74, was officially crowned as the United Kingdom’s new sovereign — as well as Camilla, 75, as Queen — on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to Express.co.uk, eagle-eyed royal watchers have seen the symbolism of William’s seating as him preparing to eventually inherit the throne.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William has been taking on more royal responsibilities as the second in line to the throne to help his father burden the weight of the crown.

Charles, Camilla and William, 41, all wore royal robes for the Scottish ceremony, though they were different from the ones worn at the monarch’s May crowning. Rather than sporting the English flag’s red, white and blue, the royal trio each donned green velvet robes with a royal blue sash.

Meanwhile, Kate was dressed in a blue coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co., a garment she previously wore for the royal family’s Easter Mass on April 9 and for Commonwealth Day in March 2022. She completed the monochromatic look with a matching hat, purse and heels.

The service is essentially the Scottish Coronation service which takes place in a nod to the historical fact that England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603.