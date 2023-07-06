 
menu menu menu

Prince William’s position after King Charles’ Scottish Coronation laid bare

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Prince William is readying himself for his future royal duties as his father King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland at the coronation service held at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Along with the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, the Prince William was next to him the entire time along with his wife Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

The event comes two months after Charles, 74, was officially crowned as the United Kingdom’s new sovereign — as well as Camilla, 75, as Queen — on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to Express.co.uk, eagle-eyed royal watchers have seen the symbolism of William’s seating as him preparing to eventually inherit the throne.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William has been taking on more royal responsibilities as the second in line to the throne to help his father burden the weight of the crown.

Prince William’s position after King Charles’ Scottish Coronation laid bare

Charles, Camilla and William, 41, all wore royal robes for the Scottish ceremony, though they were different from the ones worn at the monarch’s May crowning. Rather than sporting the English flag’s red, white and blue, the royal trio each donned green velvet robes with a royal blue sash.

Meanwhile, Kate was dressed in a blue coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co., a garment she previously wore for the royal family’s Easter Mass on April 9 and for Commonwealth Day in March 2022. She completed the monochromatic look with a matching hat, purse and heels.

The service is essentially the Scottish Coronation service which takes place in a nod to the historical fact that England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603.

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise