Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel like they ‘simply can’t fail’ a second time around, if they intend to stay afloat in Hollywood.

A well-placed source made these shocking admissions in an interview with The Mirror.

There, the insider in question was quoted saying, “The thinking on Meghan’s part is that they owe it to themselves to fight back and make a success of things, however much that costs and however challenging it may be in some cases.”

As of now, “she’s told the team that her new plan simply can’t fail” the insider also added before signing off.

For those unversed, these claims have come amid the uncertainty that surrounds the Sussexes’ finances and their future within Hollywood given Spotify’s departure.