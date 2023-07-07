Darius Jackson turns off social media amid Keke Palmer remarks

Darius Jackson's Instagram and Twitter are deactivated

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson was caught in a storm after he hit out the former for her revealing dress at Usher's concert.

The fitness trainer was forced to deactivate his social media accounts after netizens flooded him with angry responses.



According to Page Six, Jackson had accounts on Twitter and Instagram named @dvulton.

However, now the message on the page reads, "This account doesn't exist" and "Sorry, this page isn't available," respectively.

Undeterred, Jackson maintained his controversial stance.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Palmer has ignored the whole drama by remaining silent.

Moreover, the FYG singer posted more pictures from last night's Grammy winner's concert with the caption, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late."

Palmer and Jackson have been in a relationship since 2021, and the pair welcomed their child in February 2023.

