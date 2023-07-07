'Dune' star hypes up 'Part Two' as the series end nears

Rebecca Ferguson teased 'Dune: Part Two' has packed in some great surprises

Rebecca Ferguson is getting overwhelmed by the scope, details, and effects of the upcoming Dune: Part Two.



During an interview with Collider, the Mission Impossible star revealed the details that went into the sequel, which was double from the first part.

"I'm smiling so much right now," she continued.

"It's so *** good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denis [Villeneuve] and I love Greig [Fraser] and I love the team."

"It's ** nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a *** gut punch," adding, "But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great," the actor said.

Reacting to the new entries in the film, including Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

"Their characters are huge and important," she added.

"They are emperors, and they are princesses, and they are brutal killers, and they are gory. They are fully and utterly needed to make the spectacle that it is, and it's the crème de la ** crème of actors. That's what it brings."