Danielle Jonas feels ‘less’ than her popular sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle has recently shared her thoughts on having famous sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.



Speaking on the LadyGang podcast last week, Danielle revealed she feels “less than” her sisters-in-law Priyanka and Sophie.

Danielle revealed that both brothers married to celebrities, Nick Jonas to Global star Priyanka while Joe Jonas tied the knot with Game of Thrones star Sophie.

She, on the other hand, was a hairdresser before marrying to Kevin and later the couple was featured on a reality show that ran for two seasons.

While talking about her relationship with husband, Danielle said, “I am so different than him.”

“It’s actually made it work even more because we’re not trying to fight for the fight celebrity part of it or whatever, but it is a love-hate. I feel like I am torn,” continued the 36-year-old.

Addressing her husband Kevin on the podcast, Danielle stated, “It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you.”

“And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls’,” admitted Danielle.

She added, “Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin also responded that he also “feels the same way with Nick and Joe”.

“Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?” remarked Kevin.

In the end, Kevin added, “You’ll always be compared to the women around you the most.”