Dakota Johnson wows in monochromatic little black dress

Dakota Johnson recently took on the little black dress with a summer-appropriate silhouette.

During a star-studded event in Milan celebrating Martini's 160th anniversary, the Hollywood actress exuded Italian chic with her all-black ensemble.

Johnson wore a form-fitting black satin Versace dress from the brand's autumn/winter 2023 collection, according to Vogue. The dress was a slightly modified version of its original unveiled in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Johnson complemented the look with Bulgari's Serpenti pavé-set diamond and white gold cuff bracelet, diamond earrings, and black leather Versace pointed-toe slingback heels, all en vogue this summer.



The phenomenon of the little black dress traces back to 1926 when Chanel introduced it through an illustration in American Vogue. This knee-length black dress became instantly synonymous with the renowned Parisian fashion house. Since then, other leading fashion brands like have reimagined the iconic piece, infusing it with their own aesthetic.