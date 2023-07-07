Margot Robbie becomes 90s Barbie for Mexico premiere

The premiere comes after it was revealed that Margot Robbie felt self-conscious while filming for 'Barbie'

Margot Robbie managed to pull off yet another stunning Barbie look at the Barbie movie premiere in Juárez, Mexico along with her co-star Ryan Gosling. The 33-year-old opted for the Earring Magic Barbie toy look, which came out in 1991.

She accessorised her look by opting for dangly earrings with hearts and stars detailing along with a matching belt. She finished off her look with pink pointed-toe heels and her blonde hair parted down in the middle in 90s waves.

Meanwhile, Ryan looked dapper in a pastel yellow suit paired with a fitted white shirt along with black loafers that had gold detailing.

39-year-old America Ferrera also made an appearance at the premiere, wearing a black leather pencil skirt with a white shirt tucked into it.

The premiere comes after it was revealed that Margot felt self-conscious while filming for Barbie because most fans would only interact with Ryan and not her. The director behind the film, Greta Gerwig also commented on how set visitors and fans would act differently with Margot.

“When we were actually shooting on Venice Beach, with Margot and Ryan in neon rollerblading outfits, it was fascinating because it was actually happening in front of us. People would go by Ryan, high-five him, and say, ‘Awesome, Ryan, you look great!' And they wouldn't actually say anything to Margot.”

