‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Ashley Benson is engaged

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Brandon Davis is the grandson of an oil tycoon who impressively owned assets in the Beverly Hills Hotel

Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars is now engaged to her beau Brandon Davis, heir to a major company. The 33-year-old actress announced the news by flashing her diamond ring on her Instagram.

She has previously dated stars like Cara Delevigne and G-Eazy. According to her Instagram story, her 43-year-old boyfriend proposed to her while they were on a romantic dinner date.

In a story of his own, Brandon called her the “love of my life” while Ashley responded by saying: ”My best frienddddd I love you.”

Although rumours of them being together started back in January, they have been a part of the same circles for a long time. A source that spoke to People said: “They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Brandon is the grandson of an oil tycoon named Marvin Davi, who impressively owned assets in the Beverly Hills Hotel, 20th Century Fox and much more. The heir has had a tumultuous past as he has been arrested several times for assault and battery, DUI as well as possession of cocaine.

