'The Idol' star Jane Adams blasts persistent feminist claims, tells them to 'Go F— Yourself'

'The Idol' star Jane Adam blasts persistent feminist claims, tells them to 'Go F— Yourself'

Actress Jane Adams has recently slammed 'feminists' for their persistent claims of exploitation of female actors at HBO series The Idol set even after the actresses who worked there including Lili-Rose Depp, Da'Vine Joy, and Adams have refuted their claims.

Variety reports Adams saying, "What amazes me is that no one is listening- I have not seen that before in all my days, such dogged 'we refuse to change the narrative'."

She continued, "I especially want to say to all the feminists, 'Go f**k yourself'. All those who I worked with are refuting your claims but you are not listening. You are not listening."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Adams said, "I love the show."

'I don't really care anymore because these days, you have to almost apologize to certain people for your likings and dislikings.'

Adams added, "Free speech is a license to offend, period, full stop."

HBO series The Idol became controversial even before its streaming when an investigative report by Rolling Stone in March claimed that the set of the series was exploitative.

Female actors have quashed the claims made in the report and assured that they felt safe during the making of the show.

Actress Lili-Rose Depp declared the director of the series Sam Levinson, the best director she's ever worked with.

She added that the director listened and made her feel comfortable.

The Idol is available for streaming on Max.