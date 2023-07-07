Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into Greece vacation with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa is currently vacationing on the Greek island of Sifnos

Dua Lipa is currently enjoying a summer getaway with her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras, on the Greek island of Sifnos. The 27-year-old Dance The Night singer shared a carousel of images on Instagram on Friday, showing the couple basking in the sun.

Lipa can be seen in a black bikini and matching sunglasses, while surrounded by the picturesque blue Mediterranean Sea. The post was captioned "Sifnossssss".

In another picture, Lipa flaunted her sun-kissed skin while striking a pose on a boat with craggy cliffs in the backdrop.





In yet another photo, the Don't Start Now singer was seen grooving in a one-shoulder lime green outfit with neon lights in the background.

The series of pictures also featured Lipa in a black sequin dress and a vibrant bikini. One image captured her pointing at the camera while laughing, holding hands with Gavras, who adorned a flower behind his ear.

Lipa also posted a picture of a tender moment shared by her and Gavras, where they can be seen standing in front of a traditional Greek house in matching black outfits.

Back in February, Lipa and Gavras were first spotted together leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London, which sparked rumors about their relationship.

A couple of months later, on May 19, the two made their relationship public at the Cannes Film Festival while attending the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).

Photographers captured a picture of Gavras embracing Lipa from behind as they posed on the red carpet.