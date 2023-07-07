Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson fights back against toxic environment accusations(Getty Images)

Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson has defended himself against the accusations that he created a toxic environment for superstar's dancers.

He had overseen dances for several of her tours including the Super Bowl halftime show and also for her movie A Star is Born.

Several well-wishers, friends, and fans expressed their support for him. In an interview with Pagesix, his fellow choreographer Jojo Siwa said that "Richy is one the most uplifting, and inspirational humans in my life."

Richy was accused by ten dancers after Gaga's Chromatic Ball tour in July 2022, they claimed that the dancing industry's veteran, Richy, embarrassed them, was disrespectful, and talked down to them with a plethora of complaints.

In a Rolling Stone article, it was revealed that many dancers have decided to quit their once-in-a-lifetime job due to Richy's behavior.

Jackson has defended himself against these accusations in an interview with Pagesix.

He said that he didn't respond at that time to keep focus on the ongoing tour.

He says that his only guess about the dancers making these claims against him was that they were not hired for the tour in the first place.

"They said 'we walk away' to save their face, pride, and ego," he continued.

He added, "I feel like they threw me under the bus."

He claimed that he have texts from some of them thanking him for the role he played in their careers.