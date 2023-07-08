 
Kristen Bell shares vocation photos with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, other celebs

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Hollywood star Kristen Bell has delighted fans as she shares star-studded vacation pictures with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and other celebrities.

Jason Bateman, Jimmy Fallon and John Mulaney were also pictured at the Idaho spot, which is reportedly co-owned by Jimmy Kimmel.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Bell posted a slew of snaps, featuring her vacation to Swan Valley, Idaho, which also included a shot of several celebrities posing together at a long dining table outside.

In the picture, the group of celebrities is seen enjoying dinner at South Fork Lodge, which Jimmy Kimmel reportedly bought in 2020.

The photo, which makes for an epic game of "six degrees of separation," included Jennifer Aniston, who's seen sitting sat near her close friends Jason Bateman and Friends costar Courteney Cox.

In the snap,  Bell’s husband Dax Shepard could be seen smiling midway along the table; he sat across from Parks and Recreation actor Adam Scott. 

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn also made an appearance in the photo, while Munn threw up a peace sign for the photo. YouTube star Mark Rober and actress Shiri Appleby were also pictured at the table.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon could also be seen at the end of the table, waving hello, along with CNN's Jake Tapper and actor and writer, Tim Curcio.

