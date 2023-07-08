Bradley Cooper shares rare insight into his parenting approach with daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper talked about his parenting approach and how the death of his own father, Charles Cooper, influenced him as a dad to daughter Lea De Seine.

According to People Magazine, the A Star is Born actor will share rare insight into his parenting style during an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

Sharing how his father’s demise affected his experience with his little girl, Cooper said, “I mean you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow.”

“To help unburden her with any of my bulls–t,” he added of his daughter he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

“That’s one of the best things you can do for Lea, isn’t it?” Grylls asked to which the Hollywood hunk added, “And for me. It’s for me too. It just makes life much better.”

Cooper also talked about how he wishes his own dad, who passed away in 2011 after battling with lung cancer, were still alive.

“Yeah, I wish my dad was around to enjoy more of it, but we all recognize how lucky we’ve been,” he said. “It was a blessing though. He gave me a huge gift; he died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality.”

The host asked, “Did that change how you look at things?” with Cooper responding, “Oh yeah. Some ways for the worst. I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after, for a little bit. Just like, wow I’m gonna die.”

“It was not great for a little bit until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am and try to find peace with that. And then it sorta evened out,” the actor added.