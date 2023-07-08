Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Reports claim that Tom Brady instead chose to spend the party with model Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady reportedly “barely spoke” to each other at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party amidst rumours of romance. The DailyMail claims that Tom instead chose to spend the party with Kim’s close friend and model, Emily Ratajkowski.

A source that spoke to People claimed that Kim and Tom “barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello,” while another source said they “said hi briefly when she arrived at the party.”

A third source elaborated saying that they “are friends and have a lot of respect for each other. Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now.”

Yet another source insisted that there was next to no interaction between the two: ”I don't know why there are all these rumours about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all. He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn't leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them.”

Emily also posted pictures of herself from the party but kept quiet about her relationship with Tom, instead choosing to put up a video of herself as she danced at the party.