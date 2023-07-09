 
Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Tom Sandoval was earlier shunned by almost everyone in the Vanderpump Rules cast
Tom Sandoval has mended his burned bridges with best pal Tom Schwartz or does he wants the public to believe as the camera started rolling for Vanderpump season 11?

The TomTom owner claimed everything is fine with his business partner, adding, "We are cool; I just saw him today," Daily Mail reported.

But on the contrary, the pair's recent conversation caught in the camera signalled something else.

At a restaurant, a fan recorded the pair in a tense conversation and shared it on social media with the caption, "Boots on the ground for Tom v Tom fighting about their bar."

Earlier, Sandoval was set to encounter one problem in the next Vanderpump Rules season 11: No Allies.

"No one in the [VPR] cast is in touch with Sandoval," an insider close to the cast told The Messenger, adding the TomTom owner's best friend, Tom Schwartz, also included in the list.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Raquel Leviss' return to the show is still unconfirmed.

A bird chirped to the outlet that the 28-year-old is negotiating with the reality show's team as she is yet to check out from the mental health treatment facility.

Interestingly, Ariana Madix will return in the upcoming season while the reality star also declared her position about filming with the alleged cheaters.

"I have no interest in speaking to either of them," she told Today with Hoda and Jenna in May.

"I don't have anything to say," she stated.

