Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Jonathan Bennett, the 42-year-old actor known for his role as Aaron Samuels in the iconic film "Mean Girls," delighted students at a local high school production in Palm Springs, California. Bennett shared a video on TikTok and Instagram capturing the heartwarming surprise.

In the video, Bennett expressed his excitement about surprising the high schoolers, revealing that the idea came from the mother of the young actor portraying Aaron Samuels in the show. As a former "theater kid" himself, Bennett eagerly agreed to the surprise.

Stepping out of his car, Bennett recited the movie's famous line, stating, "You guys, stop trying to make fetch happen, it's not going to happen." The students, initially stunned, erupted in applause and cheers as he made his way onto the stage at the Palm Canyon Theatre.

During his visit, Bennett had the opportunity to meet and greet several cast members. Playfully joking with the actress portraying Gretchen Wieners, he exclaimed, "Oh no, watch out for that one!" He cheekily added, "Even worse," upon learning that another student was playing the queen bee, Regina George.

When Bennett encountered his fellow Aaron Samuels actor, he comically kneeled and bowed down, eliciting laughter from the crowd. Responding with humility, the teen remarked, "Please, the honor is mine."

However, the biggest reaction came when Bennett met Torie, the actress portraying Cady Heron. Holding her hand, he couldn't contain his excitement and let out a scream of joy.

During the encounter, the cast members had the opportunity to ask Bennett questions about theater and acting. Torie, expressing her concern about stage stress, received comforting advice from the seasoned actor. 

Bennett reassured her, saying, "You're going to be great. It's not up to you to worry about what Lindsay [Lohan] did or what people on Broadway did. It's about you doing what you want to do."

In a final message to the entire cast, Bennett emphasized, “This is your time, you’re going to crush it. You’ll have so much fun. I can’t wait to watch.”

He concluded the video by passionately singing "I'd Rather Be Me" alongside the students, urging viewers to attend the show, running from July 7 to July 16.

