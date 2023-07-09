Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive marriage warning after Spotify cut deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive marriage warning after Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a marriage warning following their deal end with music streaming giant Spotify and after they were branded ‘grifters’.



The warning was issued by relationship expert Tina Wilson.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, the founder of Wingman said, “The Crown has well and truly fallen off. This will certainly be a testing time for their marriage at the moment. The ‘family business’ is faltering and the global news emphasis will be embarrassing to say the least, especially being branded grifters – that is not a good perception.”

The relationship expert went on to say that the pressure may be causing tension at home for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Home life might be tense at present as the pressure gets to them. Unless they work through this together and communicate their feelings this can go one of two ways.”

Last month Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

Later, Bill Simmons, head of podcast innovation and monetization at Spotify, ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his podcast, labeling the couple as “grifters.”