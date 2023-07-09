Gary Lineker denies speculation about involvement in BBC scandal

Gary Lineker is joining Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine in denying that they are the unnamed presenters

Gary Lineker has strongly denied the speculation that he is the BBC presenter who paid a teenager £35,000 to receive sexual pictures. He is joining his fellow presenters Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine in denying that they are the unnamed presenters.

The presenter, who is well-known, reportedly began to pay the teenager when they were just 17 years old and then sent funds their way which the teenager was using to fund their drug addiction.

Their mother is the one who made the allegations back in May and when speaking to the Sun, she said she feels “sick” every time she sees the presenter on TV as questions begin to arise about why exactly it took the BBC so long to take action over the allegations.

Gary Lineker, seen commonly on Match of the Day, is now the third major BBC presenter to come out and strongly refute the speculation that he is the one involved in the case.

Taking to Twitter in the evening, he wrote: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it's not me.”

In the morning of that same day, Rylan Clark became the first BBC presenter to deny the rumours. “Not sure why my names floating about but re that story in The Sun - that ain't me babe. I'm currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.”