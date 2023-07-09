 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle can’t have her ‘dynasty’ with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Meghan Markle can’t have her ‘dynasty’ with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle can’t have her ‘dynasty’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is allegedly in ‘dire’ need of a rebranding if she intends on keeping her business afloat.

These admissions have been shared by Ms Daniela Elser who believes Prince Harry will ‘surely’ have to leap through massive loopholes in order to become successful in Hollywood again.

She weighed in on everything while explaining, “Unless he somehow manages to single-handedly save the entire pachyderm genus from poachers, I’m not sure anyone will actually care – or watch – that much.”

According to News.com.au Ms Elser noted, “Likewise, Meghan and her much-vaunted Goop-esque empire that is always meant to be in the offing,” Ms Elser also noted.

“There are nearly as many A-listers (and B and C-listers) trying to set themselves up as shamans of the throw rug set as there are big names slyly sucking up Ozempic.”

So “For this to work as a business proposition, the duchess will need to find some serious point of difference or way to distinguish herself from every other famous gal trying to sell $142 soy candles and face serums that cost as much as your quarterly power bill.”

These claims and admissions have come in response to allegations that Meghan Markle needs to separate herself from Prince Harry if she wants to survive as a brand. 

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report