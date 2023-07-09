Cher expresses her desire to work on a project with Tom Cruise: Here's why

Tom Cruise has one of his biggest fans in the music industry and she is none other than iconic singer, Cher.



A source spilled to OK! magazine recently that the “Goddess of Pop” expressed her desire to work with Tom in a new movie project “to shake off the blues”.

“Cher has always loved acting,” said the source.

The source told the outlet, “She totally loses herself in the parts she plays — which is just what she needs.”

The news came after she parted ways with her ex-partner Alexander A.E. Edwards

The source shared, “Cher called the Top Gun star out of the blue in the hopes of possibly working together.”

“Tom is loyal to people who don’t sell him out,” pointed out the source.

The source further added, “And Cher is one of his biggest supporters.”

Earlier, speaking on Watch What Happens Live! Show, Cher opened up about their brief romance, which she said was “heavy for a little minute”.

“I had just the greatest lovers ever. Not a long list. It's just a good list. Tom was in the top five,” confessed the 77-year-old.

The songstress continued, “He's a great guy. The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy.”

Cher also disclosed that Tom was not a Scientologist when they were together romantically.

At the time, Cher added, “I don't get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can't understand it so I just… don't.”