Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce and Jay-Z were two of the many stars invited to the get-together held by Michael Rubin

Beyonce glittered in chains as she began the North American leg of her Renaissance tour. The 41-year-old singer took the stage by storm for the first of two concerts in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

Once she was done with the show, she proudly showed her 200 million followers all of her glamorous looks from the day. One of her looks was a silver chain mini dress that perfectly fit her toned figure.

Another one of the looks included a military-themed getup as she donned a bodysuit with a matching cropped jacket, thigh-high boots as well as gloves. She completed the outfit with a pair of shades as she performed on stage.

The industry legend returned to her tour after taking a week-long break that came at the end of the European leg. As she wrapped up her last show in Warsaw at National Stadium, she took a step back from her work, though she was still in the public eye.

She and her husband Jay-Z were two of the many stars invited to the annual 4th of July get-together held by mogul Michael Rubin. Some of the other big names on the guest list included Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and more.