Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist, and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist, who served as Philly Pop's conductor for more than three decades has died at the age of 89.

He interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms.

His daughter, Beverly Nero, confirmed the news of the sad demise of her father telling that he died on Thursday at a Home Care Assisted Living Facility in Eustis, Fla.

Nero was known for his rendition of pop songs through classical, swing, Broadway, blues, and jazz melodies.

He was never offended by people calling his sound "middle of the road" and he declared his sound as "Undefinable".

He started the Philly Pops orchestra in 1979. Nero was a rival to the modern version of the pops orchestra.

Nero stated at that time, "I'd like to beat the pants off them."

Nero's warm stage presence and warm playing style kept his orchestra in a race of sellouts in Philadelphia but wasn't as prominent as Boston's, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In a conversation with The Washington Post in 1975, he lamented, "I find it impossible to use a lot of the new material that’s coming out. There is some rock material in my repertoire … but a lot of rock groups are selling a sound, not music. You take the tune apart and there’s nothing there to work with.”

He was leading Philly Pops until the orchestra told him that they can't afford him in 2013.

Nero always picked songs on the spot and disliked having a set list.