 
menu menu menu

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist, and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
 Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist, and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist, who served as Philly Pop's conductor for more than three decades has died at the age of 89. 

He interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms.

His daughter, Beverly Nero, confirmed the news of the sad demise of her father telling that he died on Thursday at a Home Care Assisted Living Facility in Eustis, Fla.

Nero was known for his rendition of pop songs through classical, swing, Broadway, blues, and jazz melodies.

He was never offended by people calling his sound "middle of the road" and he declared his sound as "Undefinable".

He started the Philly Pops orchestra in 1979. Nero was a rival to the modern version of the pops orchestra.

Nero stated at that time, "I'd like to beat the pants off them."

Nero's warm stage presence and warm playing style kept his orchestra in a race of sellouts in Philadelphia but wasn't as prominent as Boston's, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In a conversation with The Washington Post in 1975, he lamented, "I find it impossible to use a lot of the new material that’s coming out. There is some rock material in my repertoire … but a lot of rock groups are selling a sound, not music. You take the tune apart and there’s nothing there to work with.”

He was leading Philly Pops until the orchestra told him that they can't afford him in 2013.

Nero always picked songs on the spot and disliked having a set list. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out

BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report