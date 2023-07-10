 
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx, whose health has been a topic of concern and speculation, has appeared in the public for the first time since his undisclosed medical emergency in April.

The 55-year-old actor's road to recovery seems to be going very well as he's out and about in public now, with a media outlet getting the first glimpse of the star since his hospitalization.

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

In the picture, shared by TMZ, the comedian can be seen cruising along on a mega-boat on the Chicago River Sunday. He appeared to be accompanied by some friends and members of his family around.

A vessel passed him by and gave the artist a big hurrah, Jamie waved back in response.

There's been a lot of speculation about his condition as he went out of the public eye. While details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, his co-star John Boyega recently provided a much-needed update to ease the worries of fans.

"Yeah. He's all good. He's all good. So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all," said Boyega during an interview with ET Canada.

According to the same outlet, He spent a night out on the town in the Chicago area Saturday, getting active on his feet, no less, and looking to be in great spirits there too.

He seems to be well on his way to achieving full health again. Still no word on what exactly happened to him that sent him to the ER in the first place, but the point is -- he seems primed for a comeback.

