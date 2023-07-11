Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'

Tom Cruise says 'he came out with a sprint'

Tom Cruise addresses the secret behind Ethan Hunt’s impressive running style in Mission Impossible.

Tom recently attended the Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning US premiere, hosted by Entertainment Tonight. One of their hosts, Nischelle Turner, questioned him about his unique running style in the franchise.

To answer, the Jack Reacher actor said with a smile: "I was born running. I came out with a sprint. My mom was trying to hold on to me and she just couldn't get ahold."

Tom was also asked why he thinks fans are excited to watch the seventh installment in cinemas, and what it is that fuels their excitement, whether it is his commitment to entertainment or quality cinema.

The 61-year-old actor stated: "Our whole intent going in [was for it to be] this epic adventure, that we created such vivid characters and practical action, spectacular locations, the cast is amazing, and it's a very engrossing story.”

"Everyone gave everything they have to be able to entertain the audience”, shared Tom.

He went on to say: "[I hope] the people are entertained... In my movies, whatever genre that I'm making, I want them to be entertained," he explained. "And [I want to] make high-quality cinema that is made for the big screen."

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always made my films for the big screen. So we're always using the best technology, [and doing] anything that we can do to immerse an audience into our film. That's what I'm looking to do."

Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, starring the legendary Tom Cruise, is set to release worldwide on July 12.