Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal  

Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Simon Cowell is reportedly looking to make a switch from his career and take up a new career by signing multimillion dollar advertising deal for a new mobile game.

As reported by The Sun, the music mogul, who has been talking about balancing work and personal life ever since his life-threatening accident, has already signed the deal.

Speaking to the publication, an insider dubbed the deal as an “odd choice” for Cowell referring to his career as a TV personality and reality TV show judge.

The source claimed that Cowell filmed an recently ad for Royal Match, which is a game that fans can play on their smart phones.

“Simon rarely puts his name to anything for advertising but the offer from this was too good to turn down,” the insider said.

“He will make a seven-figure sum from this advert for a mobile phone game. Simon filmed it last week and it will air in the coming months,” the source added.

“For someone who doesn't own a mobile phone, it seems an odd choice to have Simon fronting it. But the execs thought he was the perfect choice.”

Previously, Cowell got candid about finding balance between work and personal life as he revealed he took a decision to spend more time with his son Eric post pandemic.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said, “I do think I have got the work/life balance right, particularly with Eric because he’s eight now."

The Britain’s Got Talent judge added, “The only good thing about the coronavirus was that during the lockdown we spent a lot of time together – and I love his company.”

“Once we came out of lockdown, I had to make a decision, which was do I go back to what I was doing before? Or do I do a little bit less and I’m able to spend more time with him? That’s what I decided to do,” he told the publication.

