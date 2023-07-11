 
Robert Downey Jr. opens up about playing the role of Iron Man over a decade

Robert Downey Jr. has recently shared his experience of playing the role of Iron Man for over a decade.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Downey revealed how he hadn’t taken a major role that wasn’t the Iron Man franchise’s Tony Stark.

“You start to wonder if a muscle you have hasn’t atrophied,” said the actor.

Downey, who is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's next movie Oppenheimer, stated, “I was hundred percent concerned about stepping into a role that didn't involve the Iron Man suit.”

"I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, let's work those other muscles, but let's do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to things,” he told the publication.

Reflecting on his character as Iron Man between 2008 and 2019, Downey was appreciated for turning Marvel Studio into “a cinematic powerhouse” because of the depiction of Tony Stark’s character.

On the occasion of 15th anniversary of first Iron Man movie, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige added, “We wouldn't have a studio if it wasn't for Robert.”

