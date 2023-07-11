 
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Zara McDermott will sign up after taking part in negotiations with the producers of the show, Strictly
Zara McDermott will sign up after taking part in negotiations with the producers of the show, 'Strictly'

Zara McDermott will become the first ever contestant from Love Island to make an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, according to MailOnline. She will be signing up in the next few days after taking part in negotiations with the producers of the show.

The BBC bosses reportedly believe that having the 26-year-old star on the show will be good for bringing in younger audiences and will give her more opportunities to work with the channel.

Zara, who is currently dating Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea, has an impressive social media following after she initially rose to fame back in 2018 on Love Island and competed in the X-Factor: Celebrity.

Her fame has only continued to grow since then, with 1.7 million followers as she continued on teaming up with her beau to create social media content, specifically TikTok and Instagram. The happy couple can often be seen in a multitude of videos which usually tend to focus on dancing.


An insider on Strictly told MailOnline: “Zara is the perfect signing for Strictly, not only is she beautiful and glamorous but she is hardworking and will take being on the show very seriously. She's absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly. It is a dream come true for her and becoming the first former Love Island star to do so is the icing on the cake.”

