Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has been compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on British broadcaster.

Parallels were drawn between Hamilton and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  by Emily Carver on GB News when she said he was doing "Exactly what people despise about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."

The Formula 1 champion was targeted by Carver over what she said his virtue-signalling.

She said Hamilton almost came out in support of Just Stop Oil, a British environmental activist group which aims for the government  to commit to ending new fossil fuel licensing and production.

Then the presenter criticized the racing driver for wearing a kit adorned with patrol and gas related  sponsors.

Meghan and Harry were also criticized "flying around the world in private a jet" while talking about environmental protection. 


