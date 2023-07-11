 
Meghan Markle accused of being behind The Bodyguard 'rumours'

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Meghan Markle has been accused of being behind the rumours regarding the remake of "The Bodyguard" movie.

Radio presenter Cristo Foufas has dismissed the reports that the Duchess of Sussex could land a major role in a sequel to the hit movie.

He claimed that the rumours are part of Meghan's digital strategy to "bury real life negative stories about MM and her bodyguards."

Commenting on the reports, podcaster Kinsey Schofiled said, "I don’t know who had the audacity to claim that Kevin Costner was considering Meghan for The Bodyguard sequel but what a ridiculous lie! The sequel to The Bodyguard was written for PRINCESS DIANA. Kevin had a revised script on his desk the day Diana died."

Earlier reports said Kevin Costner is reportedly lining up the Duchess of Sussex for a sequel to his hit movie.

Costner, who starred alongside the late Whitney Houston in the original movie, was in talks with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, about bringing Diana on board for a sequel.

