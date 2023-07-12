 
Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilding icon, spotted pumping at Gold's Gym Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a bodybuilding icon, was spotted pumping iron at Golds Gym Los Angeles at age 75
Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Hollywood star and bodybuilding icon, was recently spotted at Gold's Gym Los Angeles where he was lifting weights just weeks before turning 76.

The former governor of California 'seemed' like working to compete again in the Mr. Universe competition. He was training his arms using a workout machine.

Arnold, known for his impressive physique even after being 70+ was wearing all black that included a t-shirt, shorts and slip-on trainers, and calf-length socks, all colored black.

He kept wearing tinted sunglasses the whole time in a typical Terminator fashion, reports Mirror

Arnold started his bodybuilding career at the age of 15 and won Mr. Universe at the age of 20 and after getting to America, Gold's Gym was the first place where he trained.

He said, "The Mr. Universe title was my ticket to America, the land of opportunity, where I could become a star and get rich."

The bodybuilding stalwart also took a successful leap into the acting career where he first drew attention during the 1977 bodybuilding film Pumping Iron.

The Renaissance person took a break from acting and went on to become the governor of California in 2003, after completing his term in 2011, he returned to acting. 

