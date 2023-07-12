 
menu menu menu

Johnny Depp saves homes from foreclosure with $10 million loan

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Johnny Depp saves homes from foreclosure with a $10 million loan
Johnny Depp saves homes from foreclosure with a $10 million loan

Johnny Depp has recently saved himself from a big loss as he took out a loan of $10 million to save his two houses in West Hollywood.

The New York Post reports that the smaller house was in full conveyance after he paid the foreclosure amount of 4.28 million dollars in 2016. 

Whereas, the actor has to take out a massive eight-figure loan to save his other castle-shaped house which went into default of five million dollars in 2018.

Johnny Depp's second house is famous for its uncanny resemblance to Bavarian Castle.

Dailymail reports that actor took the loan, after spending 650 million dollars on litigation with Amber Heard, from 'City National Bank' famously known as 'Bank to the Stars' due to their deals with showbiz stars.

The house virtually hidden from view is located on a cul-de-sac behind lush foliage and was purchased by the Captain Jack Sparrow actor in 1995 for 2.15 million dollars.

BACKGRID
BACKGRID

The New York Post reports that the house is in a deteriorated shape with overgrown trees surrounding the property.

Johnny rarely keeps his presence at home despite doing everything to keep the ownership. He spends most of his time in his island home in the Bahamas.

Currently, Depp is on a tour to Europe with his band named Hollywood Vampires which he had formed with Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. 

Their latest performance was on Monday in London. 

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilding icon, spotted pumping at Gold's Gym Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger, bodybuilding icon, spotted pumping at Gold's Gym Los Angeles

Kevin Costner ordered to pay Christine Baumgartner $129K per month

Kevin Costner ordered to pay Christine Baumgartner $129K per month
'Top Chef' names Padma Lakshmi successor

'Top Chef' names Padma Lakshmi successor

Lady Gaga's dad warns against trend of throwing objects at concerts: 'It's a shame that this is happening'

Lady Gaga's dad warns against trend of throwing objects at concerts: 'It's a shame that this is happening'
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houte released after serving 53 years in prison

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houte released after serving 53 years in prison
Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl with rapper boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl with rapper boyfriend Cordae
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given big advice to save their brand

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given big advice to save their brand
Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos

Love Island star David Sanclimenti addresses controversial viral videos
Britney Spears announces release date of her highly anticipated memoir

Britney Spears announces release date of her highly anticipated memoir
Jamie Foxx astonishes Chicago resident by recovering her lost purse, woman says he is 'strong and well'

Jamie Foxx astonishes Chicago resident by recovering her lost purse, woman says he is 'strong and well'
Ryan Gosling reveals how male crew of ‘Barbie’ paid tribute to Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling reveals how male crew of ‘Barbie’ paid tribute to Margot Robbie
Leonardo DiCaprio joins threads to share 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio joins threads to share 'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer

Meghan Markle accused of being behind The Bodyguard 'rumours'

Meghan Markle accused of being behind The Bodyguard 'rumours'

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek gets cozy with Emma Corrin amid rumors of split with Lucy Boynton
'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return video

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return
K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24 video

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24
Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence