Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Hollywood star Rob McElhenney has recently opened up about his diagnosis with neurodevelopmental disorders and learning difficulties on social media.



On July 12, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star actor took to Twitter and shared that he’s suffering from this disability at the age of 46.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote.

The Wrexham FC co-owner also told his fans, especially the ones struggling with this disability, that they are “not alone”.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” stated the Wonder Boys actor.

Rob added, “You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

According to Dignity Health, patients with neurodevelopmental disorders range from “mild impairments, allowing those affected to live fairly normal lives, to severe disorders that require lifelong care”.

Following the news of Game of Thrones actor’s diagnosis, several fans dropped supportive messages on his post.

One commented, “So many of us neurodivergent people struggle in silence, it’s beautiful to see a man like Rob be willing to say that he struggles with this as well.”

“Appreciate your strength to be open. My son has autism, daughter adhd and in the past I used alcohol to come to terms with my own issues instead of seeking the proper help,” penned another user.



A third user remarked, “Amazing to see you talk about this. More people need to come out and talk about this stuff, it helps take away any stigma and gives the support for people to seek the help they may need!”