Victoria Monet unleashes her inner jaguar with debut headlining 'The Jaguar Tour'

Victoria Monet is all set to take the world by storm by embarking on her debut headlining tour named The Jaguar Tour.

The tour is all set to kick off on Sept 6 at Detroit's Majestic Theatre in Michigan, just two weeks after the release of her album Jaguar II.

With hits like Smoke, Party Girls, and On My Mama, the Jaguar II will make airwaves on August 25.

In an interview with Billboard, the singer broke down all three tracks saying, "I feel like I’ve been behind the bushes and in the background, and I think jaguars themselves live in that way. They find the right moment to attack — and get what they want.”



Taking to Twitter, Monet announced that Ticket will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time.

She wrote, "Where the jaguar goes: can't wait to see you there!!"

Monet's previous project Jaguar made waves in 2020 and was a big hit thus establishing the singer-songwriter as a formidable artist.

Fans have expressed their excitement to see their favorite singer perform in front of them.

One fan wrote, "Just secured my tickets to see victoria monet in DC... talk to me nice (emoji)."

Another wrote, "Since when did you all love my Victoria monet like so??? (crying emoji) we gonna be fighting for tickets now huh ugh."