Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

July 13, 2023

Florence Pugh got Emily Blunt’s back (or in this case, her blazer) as the actress jumps in save the day.

While attending a photocall in London for the movie Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Mary Poppins Returns star, 40, was seen gasping in horror as she almost flashed the crowd.

However, the Don’t Worry Darling actress, 27, quickly realised what was happening, jumping int to shield her from the crowd and hold Blunt’s blazer together, via Page Six.

Blunt was dressed in a shimmery rose gold jacket along with matching pants, adding a pair of strappy nude heels and dazzling drop earrings.

Pugh, ironically, for her part wore a plunging ensemble, a bold blue Moschino Jeans blazer dress with nothing underneath.

Blunt’s apparently popped open in the middle of the event. As Pugh looked down, she immediately clutched the front of her metallic blazer and turning to cover her.

The two co-stars laughed heartily as they continued to pose for the photographers at the promo event.

Pugh, who is known to pull off plenty of bold styles, was more than happy to help a friend in wardrobe emergency.

Blunt and Pugh, along with their costars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon have been on a promotional tour for the upcoming Christopher Nolan-directed movie, Oppenheimer.

The movie is based on a true story of a brilliant physicist, Robert J. Oppenheimer, who designed the first atomic bomb that forever changed the nature of war forever, leading to the deaths of hundreds and causing mass hysteria.

