Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination

Wednesday fans recently expressed their elation after Jenna Ortega received her record-breaking first Emmy nomination.



On July 12, Netflix’s Addams Family spin-off received 12 Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ortega also picked up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her depiction of Addams’ daughter, Wednesday.

Speaking of which, the actress becomes the youngest Latina star to be nomination in an acting category. Ortega was earlier selected for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for the role.

Taking to Instagram, the Scream star posted a photo of her in the Wednesday’s character along with her costar, Gwendoline Christie playing the role of Larissa Weems as Nevermore principal in the series.

Captioning it, Ortega wrote, “What wonderful news to hear the Wednesday team has received twelve Emmy nominations.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to witness first-hand the incredible time/effort being put in by our cast, crew, writers, and directors, and feel so excited to be able to share this with them,” added the 20-year-old

In the end, the actress thanked Television Academy for the “honour”.

Meanwhile, the post has garnered around 1 million likes and fans congratulated the Latina star with one said, “Congratulations Jenna I wish you all only the best, you all will win the Emmy.”



“I'm so proud of you. Well deserved,” another commented.

A third user stated, “Congratulations to all of you! Wednesday's cast is amazing and you Jenna, you were born to play Wednesday.”