Margot Robbie stuns in red mini dress at ‘Barbie’ afterparty

Margot Robbie turned heads in a short red dress as she stepped out of the Chiltern Fire House in London from the afterparty for Barbie. Earlier that same day, she embodied her character in a satin pink gown at the official premiere.

Even after a long day of premieres and photoshoots, she looked as fresh as ever while ending her night after partying with the star-studded cast of the movie. She showed off her toned legs in the satin dress that was laced down the back.

She paired her look with a messy updo and glamorous makeup look along with a pair of matching heels.

Not one to be lacking in the fashion department, her co-star Ryan Gosling made his way out of the same party in a bright turquoise suit.

Dua Lipa, who plays the Mermaid Barbie in the film, donned a slip dress as she stepped outside of the celebrity hotspot. She wore the multicoloured dress with a plunging neckline as well as rhinestone detailing at the Leicester Square premiere.

She completed the look with a pair of blue heels and her hair was pulled back into an updo.