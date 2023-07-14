 
King Charles, Prince Andrew's dispute 'quietly shelved': Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

King Charles, Prince Andrews dispute quietly shelved: Duke and Duchess to join royal family at Balmoral

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson could join the royal family at Balmoral Castle this summer as King Charles III has reportedly softened his stance against his younger brother.

The Duke and Duchess of York have seemingly melt down the King's heart with their steadfastness even being snubbed at some of the big royal events in recent months.

The disgraced royal and mother of his Princess Beatrice and Princess  Eugenie ‘will be’ invited to Balmoral this summer, according to a royal expert.

Charles and Andrew have reportedly not been on good terms since the new monarch has alleged asked the Duke to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor. but, the late Queen's favourite son has refused to move out of the lavish royal residence.

Richard Palmer, the Daily Express’s royal correspondent, believes Andrew and Fergie, who still live together in the £30million mansion despite divorcing in 1996, will head up to Scotland for the Firm’s annual summer holiday.

The Monarch and his younger brother’s dispute is said to have been “quietly shelved” in recent weeks after the Duchess of York revealed that she had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis.

"I think that Andrew and Fergie will have been or will be invited up to Balmoral," Palmer told the outlet.

