Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’

File Footage

Brad Pitt tried to put an end to his ongoing and quite messy legal war with former wife Angelina Jolie by giving her an “opportunity” to resolve the fight.



However, when the Babylon star’s team presented the Maleficent actor with the offer, they turned it down, a source claimed to Radar Online.

Recently, the Hollywood hunk was slammed in new complaint by Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel over his claims about their once jointly owned French winery Château Miraval.

The papers added that Pitt “looted” the business by spending the profit earned on foolish projects which included the renovations he did in a recording studio.

“It’s unfortunate that the other side continues to drag this out,” the insider said referring to Jolie and her team, adding, “regurgitating the same nonsense over and over again.”

“Brad and team presented them with an opportunity to resolve the situation but were shut down,” the publication added.

In recent court filings, lawyers of Jolie’s former investment firm mocked and ridiculed Pitt over his claims that “built” the Château Miraval business, “ludicrous.”

The attorneys for Nouvel maintained in the court filings that the most Fight Club alum did with the winery was visit them “to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business.”

Reacting to such claims, an insider said that the winery was “always Brad’s dream, so of course, he’s going to fight for its protection and ensure it’s taken care of.”

Meanwhile, the sources alleged that the new complaint has not affected Pitt a bit as he is busy with his highly anticipated Formula One film.

For the unversed, Pitt filed a lawsuit last year against Jolie over their once jointly owned vineyard in the south of France.

The former flames had bought a controlling stake in the said vineyard in 2008 and decided that they would not sell their stakes without consulting each other.

However, the Eternals star sold her interests in the winery following her messy divorce from Pitt in 2016, to Russian liquor giant Stoli, enraging Pitt.