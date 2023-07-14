 
Brad Pitt received letter from Russian Oligarch amid Angelina Jolie legal woes

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

File Footage 

Brad Pitt received a letter from Russian Oligarch Yuri Shefler as an olive branch to end their ongoing legal battle which also involves his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Babylon star was enraged and sued the Maleficent actor after she sold her stakes in their once jointly owned French winery Chateau Miraval in 2021.

Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel filed a $250 million countersuit against Pitt in which they denied Shefler having ties with Putin while poiting out that the Fight Club star’s close bond with rapist Harvey Weinstein.

They also mentioned that Shefler did not attempt a hostile takeover of the winery while ridiculing Pitt of his claims regarding him being a “farmer.”

As evidence, they also submitted a letter from Shefler sent to Pitt as he tried to end their heated dispute in a civil way outside of the court.

“Dear Brad, I am writing to you in these anxious and baffling times when the designs of a wicked, aggressive man dissolve the frame of civilised society and the atrocities of war destroys the countries,” the letter read.

Shefler penned he had been born in the USSR and when the time came, “I was doing my best in order to build a new democratic Russia, being an ally to political opposition democratic leader Boris Nemtsov, who has been viciously and ruthlessly killed by the ‘bloody regime’ back in 2015.”

He added in his note, “After several attempts organised by FSB secret service to poison me in Moscow, I have made a decision to leave Russia and not been able to return over the last 20 years.”

“I stand for freedom and democracy,” the letter addressed to Pitt said, “The reason to outline my life path over the last 20 years is very simple – I have been at war and I am fully aware of all the burdens and hardship of it. War in any shape is destructive. The last thing I want is to start a legal war, which will clearly be very costly, time and efforts consuming.”

“There is nothing personal in the situation we both find ourselves in and anyone could have been in my place, purchasing the shares from your ex-partner. I have a definite and practical proposal to make for action, i.e. find a compromise to current situation in regards to Miraval.”

