'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti had their reunion at the London premiere of Barbie
Former lovers and stars of Love Island, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti faced an awkward run-in at the Barbie movie premiere. The two had their reunion at the London premiere, only a few feet away from the star of the film, Margot Robbie.

Ekin seemed to mouth the words “oh wow,” after seeing Margot before motioning for Davide to not come closer to her. Their reunion comes only a day after he moved out of the apartment they shared, officially confirming their split.

In a clip posted to TikTok, the pair were in the same spot as they took in the premiere around them before Davide turned his back on her and avoided any interaction.

After announcing their breakup on Instagram, the Love Island star was seen “sniffing a white suspicious powder” while in Ibiza as he later told his fans that he had been going through a “difficult” time.

A source who spoke to MailOnline claimed: 

“Davide spent the beginning of the week moving out of the London flat he shared with Ekin. He's had a terrible time since their split from having to find a new place to live back in Manchester and the added stress of being betrayed by someone he trusted while on holiday. Davide and Ekin have always loved the excitement of film premieres and attending them together, so it was a sad moment to be at the Barbie opening but not as a couple. He's now gone home to Italy to spend some much-needed time with his family.”

