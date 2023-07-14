Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

71-year-old Amy Price suffers from an incurable condition named idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Amy Price, Katy Price’s mother, says she actually died on the operating table while undergoing her lung transplant surgery recently. The 71-year-old media personality suffers from an incurable condition named idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

She claimed that when the terrifying situation was taking place, she was “ready to go” because she knew that her troubled daughter would eventually go on to “sort herself out.”

She spoke about the moment when appearing on Katie’s podcast, The Katie Price Show as she explained: “I went into cardiac arrest and they had to pump me to bring me back and I didn't know that.”

Her daughter replied: “Yeah, you said. And how my mum knows this, everyone, when you came out of the hospital, she's gone through all her notes. How many times did you die, Mum?”

Amy clarified that it took place once, explaining: “I think it was only that once. Apparently, I was shouting out, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe, they're killing me. That's because I was filling up with blood but what I can remember was dreaming, thinking, 'I've got to survive till five o'clock. They're trying to kill me.”

The condition is caused by a genetic mutation which makes the individual up to a shocking 100 times more vulnerable to substances such as dust, smoke and pollution. She added that despite the panic, she knew she would be alright with leaving this world.

“I thought, 'Do you know if I go, I've seen Albert so it's alright. Kate will sort herself out, Dan's alright, tries to be alright. It's okay to go if I'm going. That's what I thought. And then all of a sudden, you feel peaceful. Then that's that peace bit. I felt that everything was falling into place and I could just go.”

Although Amy had initially been told that she had a life expectancy of up to five years, she fortunately now has much longer due to the lung transplant.