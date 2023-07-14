 
menu menu menu

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Digital release date confirmed for The Flash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

DC Studios' highly-anticipated film, The Flash, will very soon be released digitally and physically.

Amazon has announced that The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, will be available for online streaming starting Tuesday, July 18 at 12 a.m. ET. 

This marks the culmination of a long journey for the film since its original announcement in 2014, with Miller previously portraying the character in other DC movies. Now, The Flash takes center stage in his own standalone adventure.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash experienced a troubled production and was met with significant financial losses for Warner Bros. However, with its upcoming release on various video-on-demand (VOD) services on July 18 and physical Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on August 29 (in the US), the film has the opportunity to recoup some of its budget.

Fans eager to witness the scarlet speedster's adventures can now rent and stream the film.

The Flash movie follows Barry Allen as he gains superhuman speed and travels through time. As he alters the timeline, alternate realities emerge, leading to unexpected challenges. With the return of Batman, Barry must restore balance, confront personal demons, and prevent a catastrophic event in a high-stakes race against time.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal
Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo
Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?
Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ video

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’
Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA