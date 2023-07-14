Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

DC Studios' highly-anticipated film, The Flash, will very soon be released digitally and physically.

Amazon has announced that The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, will be available for online streaming starting Tuesday, July 18 at 12 a.m. ET.

This marks the culmination of a long journey for the film since its original announcement in 2014, with Miller previously portraying the character in other DC movies. Now, The Flash takes center stage in his own standalone adventure.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash experienced a troubled production and was met with significant financial losses for Warner Bros. However, with its upcoming release on various video-on-demand (VOD) services on July 18 and physical Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on August 29 (in the US), the film has the opportunity to recoup some of its budget.

Fans eager to witness the scarlet speedster's adventures can now rent and stream the film.

The Flash movie follows Barry Allen as he gains superhuman speed and travels through time. As he alters the timeline, alternate realities emerge, leading to unexpected challenges. With the return of Batman, Barry must restore balance, confront personal demons, and prevent a catastrophic event in a high-stakes race against time.

