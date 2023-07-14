 
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'

By
Web Desk

July 14, 2023


Paige Thorne, a contestant from the 2022 season of the popular show Love Island, has explained why she did not resume her career as a paramedic after her appearance on the show. 

Prior to joining the villa for season 8, the reality star worked as a paramedic for three years.

Although Paige was keen to return to her job, she shared that that didn’t go as planned because her employers didn’t want her back. 

During her appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast, Paige said: "I was like, 'I'll go back to being a paramedic,' but my job was like, 'Don't really want you to do that 'cos you post pictures in bikinis.'"

“I was so upset," added Paige, "I worked really hard to be a paramedic, it was so much training and I worked three years before that, Covid, did it all and they were like, 'Actually, thanks but no thanks’.”

Fans were disappointed to find out that the NHS would turn back trained employees even when the ambulance waiting time has been getting worse.

One person wrote: "The ambulance waiting time is getting worse and they are laying off well-trained staff for what is there on their Instagram account? They could have just asked her to keep her insta PG if it was an issue but laying her off over it seems ridiculous."

Meanwhile, another said: "This IS misogyny because Alex George from the previous seasons went back to his job as an NHS doctor for several years and nobody had anything to say about it… "

