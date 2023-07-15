Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

Future had a not-so-pleasant past with Ciara

It seems Future has not moved on from his ex-Ciara and his husband, Russell Wilson.

The rapper latest song with Quavo, Turn Yo Clic Up, he rapped, "I got it out the field, ** Russell."

But according to Page Six, the chances are slim that the dig is intended for someone else besides Wilson as they have a past.

Starting in Aug 2014, Ciara ended her engagement with the 39-year-old after his reported infidelity.

"He cheated on her. Game over," a bird chirped to Us Weekly at the time.

"She's devastated. Ciara's focus now is the baby," the source emphasizes, pointing to the pair's son Future Zahir.

Soon, the US singer was linked romantically with the NFL champ, who had separated from his wife, Ashton Meem in 2014.

Talking about his failed relationship in 2015, the rapper claimed that diverging views on marriage caused differences.

"'I can't have these media outlets covering my wedding … I'm not comfortable with where I am at in my career, I'm not comfortable about compromising,'" he reportedly told her fiancee.

Later, the duo also had a fallout on the co-parenting issue in January 2016, where Future publicly called out, "This bitch got control problems . . . I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture . . . the ******* for 15K a month."

Following the meltdown, Ciara took the rapper to court for $15 million for libel. But, soon decided not to follow through with the case.