 
menu menu menu

Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Future had a not-so-pleasant past with Ciara
Future had a not-so-pleasant past with Ciara

It seems Future has not moved on from his ex-Ciara and his husband, Russell Wilson.

The rapper latest song with Quavo, Turn Yo Clic Up, he rapped, "I got it out the field, ** Russell."

But according to Page Six, the chances are slim that the dig is intended for someone else besides Wilson as they have a past.

Starting in Aug 2014, Ciara ended her engagement with the 39-year-old after his reported infidelity.

"He cheated on her. Game over," a bird chirped to Us Weekly at the time.

"She's devastated. Ciara's focus now is the baby," the source emphasizes, pointing to the pair's son Future Zahir.

Soon, the US singer was linked romantically with the NFL champ, who had separated from his wife, Ashton Meem in 2014.

Talking about his failed relationship in 2015, the rapper claimed that diverging views on marriage caused differences.

"'I can't have these media outlets covering my wedding … I'm not comfortable with where I am at in my career, I'm not comfortable about compromising,'" he reportedly told her fiancee.

Later, the duo also had a fallout on the co-parenting issue in January 2016, where Future publicly called out, "This bitch got control problems . . . I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture . . . the ******* for 15K a month."

Following the meltdown, Ciara took the rapper to court for $15 million for libel. But, soon decided not to follow through with the case.

More From Entertainment:

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone
Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business
Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic

Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic
Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'
Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her
Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin
Prince William will become the first colorblind king?

Prince William will become the first colorblind king?
Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out