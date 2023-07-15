Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner has accused his estranged of calculating an exit plan from their marriage months before separation.



Amidst the ongoing divorce, a new filing on Costner's behalf alleges that estranged wife Christine was taking cash advances on credits issued to staff members without the knowledge or consent.

Christine made a car purchase before the start of their separation which has been linked by Costner to her escape plan from the marriage.

According to People magazine, the document read that although the parties had always leased their vehicles, Christine bought an expensive car (because the prenuptial agreement allows her to take that vehicle with her).

The documents read that Christine was also involved in the theft of the respondent's property as she was taking it without Costner's consent. She showed a disturbing propensity after the case was filed.

While reacting to these claims, Christine said that filing includes all false statements that are purposefully included to play the press and smear her in the media. "I will not address each one," she said.

The divorce was filed by Christine on May 1 after staying with Costner for 18 years. She listed their date of separation as April 11.

When their divorce rumors made headlines, Costner's rep said that this was not something Costner sought and circumstances beyond his control have led to the divorce filing.