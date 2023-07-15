 
menu menu menu

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce 

Kevin Costner has accused his estranged of calculating an exit plan from their marriage months before separation.

Amidst the ongoing divorce, a new filing on Costner's behalf alleges that estranged wife Christine was taking cash advances on credits issued to staff members without the knowledge or consent.

Christine made a car purchase before the start of their separation which has been linked by Costner to her escape plan from the marriage.

According to People magazine, the document read that although the parties had always leased their vehicles, Christine bought an expensive car (because the prenuptial agreement allows her to take that vehicle with her).

The documents read that Christine was also involved in the theft of the respondent's property as she was taking it without Costner's consent. She showed a disturbing propensity after the case was filed.

While reacting to these claims, Christine said that filing includes all false statements that are purposefully included to play the press and smear her in the media. "I will not address each one," she said.

The divorce was filed by Christine on May 1 after staying with Costner for 18 years. She listed their date of separation as April 11.

When their divorce rumors made headlines, Costner's rep said that this was not something Costner sought and circumstances beyond his control have led to the divorce filing. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration
Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'

Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'
Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song
US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone
Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business
Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic

Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic
Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'
Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her
Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin
Prince William will become the first colorblind king?

Prince William will become the first colorblind king?
Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured