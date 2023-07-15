Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves her head for the fourth time amid a battle with incurable cancer

Singer Linda Nolan has revealed that she has shaved her head for the fourth time as she battles with incurable cancer.

Linda was updated by doctors that she had two sizeable masses surrounded by smaller cancer masses on her brain. She was first diagnosed with cancer nearly 20 years.

According to Dailymail, Linda opened up about how she took control of her hair with the help of a hairdresser friend but she is still 'devastated.'

In an interview with The Mirror, Linda told, "My hairdresser friend came round and shaved my head." Then she went out for a drink.

"I look like Mrs. Potato Head, my face is swollen because I've been having steroid treatment."

While appreciating people saying to her that she looks great, she said, 'But inside I am screaming, I just don't want to lose my hair again.'

Linda will start taking a new wonder drug alongside another chemotherapy drug for her brain tumors in the hope that she'll get more time.

Her husband died of the same disease in 2007, and doctors have advised her not to compare herself with her late husband.

Linda previously went through 18 rounds of chemotherapy in 2005 after her diagnosis of breast cancer.

Alongside losing her husband, she also lost her younger sister, Bernie to cancer in 2013, however, her elder sister Anne overcame the illness.