 
menu menu menu

Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

File Footage 

Leonardo DiCaprio would hardly ever want to settle down or get married to Gigi Hadid or anybody else, people close to him are convinced.

The Hollywood hunk, who is often spotted partying with models even though he is in an alleged relationship with Hadid, seems to have no desire to settle down at all.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the close pals of Killers of the Flower Moon actor are “convinced” the actor won’t give up his “bachelor lifestyle.”

“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the source said. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

Ever since his breakup from Camila Morrone following four-year romance, DiCaprio has been linked to multiple women including the supermodel.

The insider continued: “Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married. However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

The Titanic alum is said to be “happy to date if he finds somebody he connects with,” the source spilled, adding, he is “totally content with maintaining a bachelor lifestyle.”

DiCaprio is not interested in settling down as the insider noted that it is “not something he worries about,” adding that his friends “would be really surprised if he actually ever did decide to get married.”

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted partying with his former flames, Maya Jama and Neelam Gill, at the Chiltern Firehouse, London.

As for his rumoured relationship with Hadid, it has been claimed that the two are in casual relationship and does not have any issues with each other seeing other people. 

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’ video

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’
Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark
Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years
Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths
Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down
Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration