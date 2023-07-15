Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio would hardly ever want to settle down or get married to Gigi Hadid or anybody else, people close to him are convinced.



The Hollywood hunk, who is often spotted partying with models even though he is in an alleged relationship with Hadid, seems to have no desire to settle down at all.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the close pals of Killers of the Flower Moon actor are “convinced” the actor won’t give up his “bachelor lifestyle.”

“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the source said. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

Ever since his breakup from Camila Morrone following four-year romance, DiCaprio has been linked to multiple women including the supermodel.

The insider continued: “Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married. However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

The Titanic alum is said to be “happy to date if he finds somebody he connects with,” the source spilled, adding, he is “totally content with maintaining a bachelor lifestyle.”

DiCaprio is not interested in settling down as the insider noted that it is “not something he worries about,” adding that his friends “would be really surprised if he actually ever did decide to get married.”

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted partying with his former flames, Maya Jama and Neelam Gill, at the Chiltern Firehouse, London.

As for his rumoured relationship with Hadid, it has been claimed that the two are in casual relationship and does not have any issues with each other seeing other people.