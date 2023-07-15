Ashley Graham talks about embracing body diversity through Barbie

Supermodel Ashley Graham recently discussed the significance of representation for young girls during her appearance on the Today show.

Graham, who is currently hosting the HGTV competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, spoke about how Mattel created a Barbie doll that closely resembles her own features.

During the interview with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Graham proudly showcased the doll, pointing out its realistic attributes. "She’s got thick thighs," Graham mentioned, "She’s got a round butt. She has lower belly fat."

While most of Graham's requests for her Barbie doll were fulfilled, there was one particular feature that Mattel was unable to incorporate. “The one thing I did ask for was cellulite," she explained. "But they couldn’t do cellulite."

Reflecting on the impact of having a Barbie doll that resembled her body shape while growing up, Graham explained how it could have positively influenced her self-esteem.

She stated, “If I would have had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind would have not been as traumatized.”

Graham shared that seeing a doll with her body type would have helped her avoid negative comparisons and feelings of inadequacy.

“And I wouldn’t have looked at myself in the mirror and thought, ‘Why do I have this and she has that,’“ she continued.



Graham, who gained confidence over the years, also discussed the transformative effect of motherhood on her body image. She expressed gratitude towards her body for all that it has been through, mentioning the changes it went through during and after pregnancy.