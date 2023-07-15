Blackpink’s Jennie responds to comments about her “lazy” dancing

Jennie added that she felt like a disappointment to her fans because it seemed like she wasn’t giving her best

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie appeared on the podcast by Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa: At Your Service where she finally responded to criticism which called her a “lazy” dancer for years.

She discussed her health and how she had been struggling with it, seemingly referring to the accusations of her “lazy” dancing throughout the group’s Born Pink World Tour. Dua brought up how due to the major fame of the group, there must have been some things Jennie hoped she could have presented to the world differently.





Jennie explained that she had been having trouble with her health and injuries over the years. “Over the pandemic and even up to right now I’ve learned to take care of my body and I’ve learned a lot about myself with my health and how my muscles work, how bendy I am with my arms, like and every detail, and it all started because I would constantly hurt myself during performances and lives compared to other girls.”

She added that she felt like she had been a disappointment to her fans because it appeared as if she wasn’t giving her best. “So I feel like I’ve disappointed my fans at some point of my life where it seemed like I wasn’t giving my best, but I haven’t had a moment to say this, but I wanna say that I did not know how to control my body, and use my body the way I should.”

She also revealed that she often struggles with performing in heels. “Something like, I just don’t do well in heels, some people are amazing in heels, me being like one of the shortest girls in the group, I cannot work with heels, my feet aren’t built for heels. Even though I try, and sometimes when I’m feeling perfectly fine with my body [but] when I’m like travelling so much, and my body is all bloated, and my feet are so bloated, if I try to dance in heels, my staminal just goes really down because I know its uncomfortable for me.”

She added: “Stuff like that, I’ve wanted to come clean, not come clean but share with my fans that I’m still at a point where I’m learning about myself if anything so, let me be the person to share me from now on.”